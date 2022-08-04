220408-N-UP745-1264 East Mediterranean Sea (April 8, 2022) Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) approaches Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea, April 8, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.10.2022 05:23 Photo ID: 7135517 VIRIN: 220408-N-UP745-1264 Resolution: 4539x3021 Size: 1.56 MB Location: EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.