Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) [Image 5 of 12]

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)

    EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG109)

    220408-N-UP745-1206 East Mediterranean Sea (April 8, 2022) Sailors, aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) stack empty pallets during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203), April 8, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 05:23
    Photo ID: 7135515
    VIRIN: 220408-N-UP745-1206
    Resolution: 4543x3024
    Size: 855.46 KB
    Location: EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)
    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)
    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)
    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)
    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)
    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)
    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)
    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)
    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)
    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)
    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)
    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    USN
    USS Jason Dunham
    CSG8
    East Mediterranean Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT