USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)

220408-N-UP745-1196 East Mediterranean Sea (April 8, 2022) Chief Intelligence Specialist Martel Steven, from Orlando, Fla., inspects fruit received from Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), April 8, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

Date Taken: 04.08.2022