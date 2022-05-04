220405-N-CD319-1138 EAST CHINA SEA (APR. 6, 2022) Seaman Anthony Soriano stands as phone talker during a Replenishment-at-Sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|04.05.2022
|04.10.2022 03:58
|7135487
|220405-N-CD319-1138
|1200x800
|227.3 KB
|EAST CHINA SEA
|1
|0
This work, USS Sampson Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
