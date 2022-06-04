Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Sampson Replenishment At Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Sampson Replenishment At Sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220405-N-CD319-1103 EAST CHINA SEA (APR. 6, 2022) Seaman Recruit Daniel Wong stands as phone talker during a Replenishment-at-Sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 03:58
    Photo ID: 7135486
    VIRIN: 220405-N-CD319-1103
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 268.01 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sampson Replenishment At Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Sampson Replenishment At Sea
    USS Sampson Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Sampson Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Replenishment at Sea
    USS Sampson
    Navy
    Destroyer
    East China Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT