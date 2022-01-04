114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22

Three F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing, fly alongside of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 185th Air Refueling Wing, while traveling to Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 1, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

