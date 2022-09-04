Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warhorse Easter Event [Image 3 of 7]

    Warhorse Easter Event

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard leads a horse during an Easter Egg Hunt event hosted by 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Ft. Carson, Colo., April 9, 2022. The Brigade celebrated the event with egg hunts, horse encounters, static displays, and a visit from the Easter bunny. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

