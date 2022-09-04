U.S. Air Force Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, speaks about honoring Prisoner of War (POW)s alongside guest speaker retired Capt. Guy Gruters as part of the National POW Repatriation Day of Remembrance at Grace Calvary Chapel, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 9, 2022. Gruters spoke about the five years he was held captive in a communist POW camp during the Vietnam war. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)
National POW Repatriation Day of Remembrance
