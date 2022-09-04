Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National POW Repatriation Day of Remembrance [Image 6 of 6]

    National POW Repatriation Day of Remembrance

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, speaks about honoring Prisoner of War (POW)s alongside guest speaker retired Capt. Guy Gruters as part of the National POW Repatriation Day of Remembrance at Grace Calvary Chapel, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 9, 2022. Gruters spoke about the five years he was held captive in a communist POW camp during the Vietnam war. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National POW Repatriation Day of Remembrance [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National POW Repatriation Day of Remembrance

    POW
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph

