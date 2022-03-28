220328-N-SP805-0003 GDANSK, Poland (March 28, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participate in a community relations event by helping pack, sort and distribute donations to Ukrainian refugees in the Gdansk region, March 28. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Kathleen Barrios).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 10:14 Photo ID: 7134853 VIRIN: 220328-N-SP805-0003 Resolution: 801x600 Size: 192.77 KB Location: GDANSK, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forrest Sherman Sailors Assist Ukrainian Refugees, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.