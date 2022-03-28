Forrest Sherman Sailors Assist Ukrainian Refugees

220328-N-SP805-0002 GDANSK, Poland (March 28, 2022) Ensign Alisa Reddin, originally from Ukraine and assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), assists in the check-in process during a community relations event where Sailors helped pack, sort and distribute donations to Ukrainian refugees in the Gdansk region, March 28. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Kathleen Barrios).

