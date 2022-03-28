Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forrest Sherman Sailors Assist Ukrainian Refugees

    GDANSK, POLAND

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220328-N-SP805-0001 GDANSK, Poland (March 28, 2022) Agata Bialy, Coordinator for Local Maritime Heritage with the Gdansk Foundation, greets U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) during a community relations event where Sailors helped pack, sort and distribute donations to Ukrainian refugees in the Gdansk region, March 28. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Kathleen Barrios).

    IMAGE INFO

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

    USS Forrest Sherman

