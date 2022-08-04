220408-N-GP384-1050 IONIAN SEA (April 8, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class John Carlo Aseron, from Chicago, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, uses a powerdrill to unfasten a panel on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 8, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

