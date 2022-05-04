220405-N-CD319-1091 EAST CHINA SEA (APR. 5, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Denis Menjivar participates as a judge in an Iron Chef competition aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 04:06 Photo ID: 7134758 VIRIN: 220405-N-CD319-1091 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 145.94 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sampson Iron Chef [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.