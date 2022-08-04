Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin Meets with Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado

    Secretary Austin Meets with Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 8, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 19:21
    Photo ID: 7134611
    VIRIN: 220408-D-BN624-0107
    Resolution: 5882x3914
    Size: 13.03 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Meets with Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Angola
    SecDefAustin
    Francisco Pereira Furtado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT