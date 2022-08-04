Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 8, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Date Taken: 04.08.2022
Secretary Austin Meets with Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado, by Lisa Ferdinando