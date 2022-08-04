Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs Chidi Blyden and Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado conclude talks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 8, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

