Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Secretary of Defense Kahl, Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado Sign Joint Declaration [Image 12 of 15]

    Under Secretary of Defense Kahl, Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado Sign Joint Declaration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin H. Kahl and Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado sign a joint declaration at the conclusion of talks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 8, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 19:16
    Photo ID: 7134594
    VIRIN: 220408-D-BN624-0182
    Resolution: 5710x3799
    Size: 13.17 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of Defense Kahl, Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado Sign Joint Declaration [Image 15 of 15], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minister of State of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon
    Minister of State of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon
    Minister of State of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon
    Minister of State of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon
    Minister of State of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon
    Minister of State of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon
    Minister of State of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon
    Minister of State of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon
    Minister of State of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon
    Minister of State of Angola Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon
    Under Secretary of Defense Kahl, Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado Sign Joint Declaration
    Under Secretary of Defense Kahl, Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado Sign Joint Declaration
    Under Secretary of Defense Kahl, Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado Sign Joint Declaration
    Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon
    Angolan Minister of State Francisco Pereira Furtado Visits Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Angola
    Colin Kahl
    Francisco Pereira Furtado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT