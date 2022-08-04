Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp [Image 11 of 12]

    Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Retired U.S. Army SFC. Richard Devericks, Team U.S., inspects his bow alignment during practice for Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp at the Archery Center, Fort Belvoir, Va., April 8, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 15 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events from April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie/Released)

