Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp

Retired U.S. Navy HN Gabriel George, Team U.S., prepares to fire his bowstring utilizing a mouth release during practice for Invictus Team U.S. Training Camp at the Archery Center, Fort Belvoir, Va., April 8, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 15 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie/released)

