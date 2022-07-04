U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Caterinicchio, a Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party (TACP) specialist, poses while a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, lands nearby at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2022. The 3rd ASOS completed the helicopter jump on Geronimo Drop Zone, maximizing total-force training to demonstrate short-notice mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 17:57
|Photo ID:
|7134521
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-RJ686-2871
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd ASOS jumps Geronimo [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
