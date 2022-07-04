U.S. Air Force Capt. Lynsie Schwerer, a Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron combat weather Airman, lands after completing a jump at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2022. The jump took place on Geronimo Drop Zone with the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron to maximize total-force training and demonstrate short-notice mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 17:57
|Photo ID:
|7134518
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-RJ686-2750
|Resolution:
|4361x2907
|Size:
|867.27 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd ASOS jumps Geronimo [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT