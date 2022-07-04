Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ASOS jumps Geronimo [Image 11 of 14]

    3rd ASOS jumps Geronimo

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lynsie Schwerer, a Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron combat weather Airman, lands after completing a jump at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2022. The jump took place on Geronimo Drop Zone with the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron to maximize total-force training and demonstrate short-notice mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

