    3rd ASOS jumps Geronimo [Image 9 of 14]

    3rd ASOS jumps Geronimo

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Caterinicchio, a Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party (TACP) specialist, packs his parachute after jumping from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2022. The 3rd ASOS completed the helicopter jump on Geronimo Drop Zone, maximizing total-force training to demonstrate short-notice mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 17:57
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ASOS jumps Geronimo [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

