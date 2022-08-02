Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen in Class [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen in Class

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 8, 2022) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen at class. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 15:17
    Photo ID: 7134142
    VIRIN: 220208-N-BD231-1040
    Resolution: 4957x3305
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen in Class [Image 5 of 5], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen in Class
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen in Class
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen in Class
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen in Class
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen in Class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    Midshipmen
    Midshipmen in class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT