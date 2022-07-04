Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Delta Company Graduation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Company, retire the platoon guidons during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 8, 2022. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 15:12
    Photo ID: 7134116
    VIRIN: 220408-M-DA549-1005
    Resolution: 5511x4409
    Size: 13.8 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delta Company Graduation Ceremony
    Delta Company Graduation Ceremony
    Delta Company Graduation Ceremony
    Delta Company Graduation Ceremony
    Delta Company Graduation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Delta Company
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT