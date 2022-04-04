The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) passes Alcatraz as the cutter transits the San Francisco Bay, April 4, 2022. Following their 147-day Antarctic deployment, the cutter will undergo annual maintenance in a Vallejo, California, dry dock. Photo by Sachiko Itagaki.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:41 Photo ID: 7133884 VIRIN: 220404-G-G0200-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.34 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star enters the San Francisco Bay following 147-day Antarctic deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.