The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) passes Alcatraz as the cutter transits the San Francisco Bay, April 4, 2022. Following their 147-day Antarctic deployment, the cutter will undergo annual maintenance in a Vallejo, California, dry dock. Photo by Sachiko Itagaki.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 13:41
|Photo ID:
|7133884
|VIRIN:
|220404-G-G0200-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star enters the San Francisco Bay following 147-day Antarctic deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT