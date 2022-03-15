Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom members selected to become pilots

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Jesse Yoder, from left, developmental engineer, 1st Lt. Alexander Stauth, cost estimator, and Capt. Benjamin Persian, contracting officer, each members of the Enterprise IT and Cyber Infrastructure Division, stand for a photo inside the Aero Club hanger at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 15. The annual Undergraduate Flying Training board selected the three Hanscom company grade officers to attend flight training to become Air Force pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    TAGS

    Air Force pilots
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom AFB
    Undergraduate Flying Training board

