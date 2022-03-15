1st Lt. Jesse Yoder, from left, developmental engineer, 1st Lt. Alexander Stauth, cost estimator, and Capt. Benjamin Persian, contracting officer, each members of the Enterprise IT and Cyber Infrastructure Division, stand for a photo inside the Aero Club hanger at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 15. The annual Undergraduate Flying Training board selected the three Hanscom company grade officers to attend flight training to become Air Force pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 10:34 Photo ID: 7133471 VIRIN: 220315-F-JW594-2004 Resolution: 2100x1397 Size: 1.54 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hanscom members selected to become pilots, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.