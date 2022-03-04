220406-N-NO901-1001 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 6, 2022) Senior Chief Constructionman Anthony Johnson, left, and Electronics Technician 2nd Class Gregory Koplin, of 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, based out of Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., communicate via high frequency radio in support of exercise Northern Viking 22, April 6, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 1st Class Gabriella Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 05:27 Photo ID: 7133047 VIRIN: 220403-N-NO901-1069 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 93.96 KB Location: IS Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB supports Northern Viking 2022 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.