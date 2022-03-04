NMCB supports Northern Viking 2022

220405-N-NO901-1005 AKUREYRI, Iceland (April 5, 2022) Engineering Aide 3rd Class Britton Helms, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, processes geographic data and assesses environmental characteristics during a comprehensive airfield assessment while forward deployed in support of exercise Northern Viking 22, April 5, 2022. Northern Viking 2022 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Cameron Currie)

