    NMCB supports Northern Viking 2022 [Image 10 of 12]

    NMCB supports Northern Viking 2022

    ICELAND

    04.03.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220405-N-NO901-1004 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 5, 2022) Cpl. Luke Seiler, left, and Sgt. Matthew Dungan, Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 271, hook-up a meter assembly to accurately track fuel for Naval Fixed Wing refueling operations in support of exercise Northern Viking 22, April 5, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 1st Class Mary Bradford)

