    NMCB supports Northern Viking 2022 [Image 3 of 12]

    NMCB supports Northern Viking 2022

    ICELAND

    04.03.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220403-N-NO901-1003 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 3, 2022) A Sailor from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Task Group 68.1 performs a close-in reconnaissance of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in support of 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR) during Exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 3, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 1st Class Mary Bradford)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
