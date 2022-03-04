220403-N-NO901-1002 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 3, 2022) Information System Technician 1st Class Shane Williams of 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR), forward deployed from Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., sets up a High Frequency Antenna to establish communications with units participating in Exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 3, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 1st Class Mary Bradford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 05:27 Photo ID: 7133037 VIRIN: 220403-N-NO901-1031 Resolution: 626x832 Size: 148.4 KB Location: IS Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB supports Northern Viking 2022 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.