CFAO and JMSDF CMC Meeting

KADENA, Japan (April 8, 2022) Senior enlisted leaders from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sub-Area Activity Okinawa and Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) met to plan joint training to develop enlisted leaders and foster comaraderie among Sailors in both sea services. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

