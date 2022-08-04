Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO and JMSDF CMC Meeting [Image 1 of 3]

    CFAO and JMSDF CMC Meeting

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (April 8, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) Command Master Chief Michael Chadwell, center, bows to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Master Chief Kiyonori Takayama, JMSDF Sub-Area Activity Okinawa command master chief, upon meeting. They met to plan joint training to develop enlisted leaders and foster comaraderie among Sailors in both sea services. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    This work, CFAO and JMSDF CMC Meeting [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

