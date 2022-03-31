U.S. military, PAF demonstrate lethal capabilities during BK 22

Military leaders and distinguished guests observe a combined arms capabilities demonstration during Balikatan 22 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

