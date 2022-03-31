Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. military, PAF demonstrate lethal capabilities during BK 22 [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. military, PAF demonstrate lethal capabilities during BK 22

    COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Philippine Air Force combat air controllers and U.S. Air Force joint terminal attack controllers with the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron coordinate airspace during Balikatan 22 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 01:29
    Photo ID: 7132809
    VIRIN: 220331-F-ZJ963-1079
    Resolution: 6810x4545
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. military, PAF demonstrate lethal capabilities during BK 22 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

