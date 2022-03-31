U.S. military, PAF demonstrate lethal capabilities during BK 22

U.S. Army and Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems assigned to 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, and 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division demonstrate live-fire capabilities during Balikatan 22, at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

