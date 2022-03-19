2022 Blue Bonnet Airshow

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies next to a P-51 Mustang over Burnet, Texas, March 19, 2022. Heritage Flights are flown with current and former U.S. Air Force aircraft that pay tribute to Airmen, past and present, for their service and dedication to ensuring national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

