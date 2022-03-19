Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Blue Bonnet Airshow [Image 9 of 13]

    2022 Blue Bonnet Airshow

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies next to a P-51 Mustang over Burnet, Texas, March 19, 2022. Heritage Flights are flown with current and former U.S. Air Force aircraft that pay tribute to Airmen, past and present, for their service and dedication to ensuring national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 00:00
    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airshow
    Airpower
    United States Air Force
    A10DemoTeam

