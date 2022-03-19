2022 Blue Bonnet Airshow

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Burnet, Texas, March 19, 2022. During the performance, Maj. Haden "Gator" Fullam, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, showcased different aerial maneuvers, including simulated gun runs, highlighting the capabilities of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

