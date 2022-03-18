2022 Blue Bonnet Airshow

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Burnet, Texas, March 18, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
