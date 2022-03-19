2022 Blue Bonnet Airshow

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Burnet, Texas, March 19, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team’s jet has a heritage paint job to pay tribute to the 355th Tactical Fighter Wing’s contributions in the Vietnam War, including special dedication to personnel who were killed in action or became prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

