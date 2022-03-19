A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Burnet, Texas, March 19, 2022. During the performance, Maj. Haden "Gator" Fullam, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, showcased different aerial maneuvers, including simulated gun runs, highlighting the capabilities of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 00:00
|Photo ID:
|7132662
|VIRIN:
|220319-F-CJ465-1264
|Resolution:
|6015x4296
|Size:
|15.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Blue Bonnet Airshow [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT