    1 March A-10 Demonstration Team Practice [Image 5 of 8]

    1 March A-10 Demonstration Team Practice

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Caleb Spencer, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, performs pre-flight inspections at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 23:21
    Photo ID: 7132649
    VIRIN: 220301-F-CJ465-1053
    Resolution: 7658x5106
    Size: 18.61 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    Air Combat Command
    Airshow
    United States Air Force
    Recruiting
    A10demoteam

