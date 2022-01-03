Senior Airman Caleb Spencer, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, performs pre-flight inspections at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 23:21
|Photo ID:
|7132649
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-CJ465-1053
|Resolution:
|7658x5106
|Size:
|18.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1 March A-10 Demonstration Team Practice [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
