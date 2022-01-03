Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 March A-10 Demonstration Team Practice [Image 4 of 8]

    1 March A-10 Demonstration Team Practice

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, taxis out at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 23, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels to shows around the country, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10. The mission of the team is to recruit, retain and inspire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 23:21
    Photo ID: 7132648
    VIRIN: 220301-F-CJ465-1030
    Resolution: 7248x4832
    Size: 18.84 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 March A-10 Demonstration Team Practice [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Airshow
    United States Air Force
    Recruiting
    A10demoteam

