1 March A-10 Demonstration Team Practice

U.S. Air Force Maj. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, taxis out at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 23, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels to shows around the country, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10. The mission of the team is to recruit, retain and inspire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
03.01.2022
04.07.2022
|7132648
|220301-F-CJ465-1030
|7248x4832
|18.84 MB
US
|2
|1
