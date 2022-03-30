Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    71st Ordnance Group Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    71st Ordnance Group Best Warrior Competition

    CO, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    71st Ordnance Group (EOD)

    Spc. Dylan Amshoff, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with 759th Ordnance Company, participates in the 71st EOD best warrior competition at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 31, 2022. Winners in both the enlisted and noncommissioned officer categories will represent 71st EOD in the 20th CBRNE Command Best Warrior Competition this summer. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 19:56
    Photo ID: 7132457
    VIRIN: 220330-A-DD152-106
    Soldier
    Best Warrior Competition
    competition
    EOD
    Readiness
    BWC

