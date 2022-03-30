71st Ordnance Group Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Dylan Amshoff, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with 759th Ordnance Company, participates in the 71st EOD best warrior competition at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 31, 2022. Winners in both the enlisted and noncommissioned officer categories will represent 71st EOD in the 20th CBRNE Command Best Warrior Competition this summer. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)

