Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk [Image 14 of 17]

    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. --  Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks to future USSF Guardians in the Admissions Conference Room on April 7, 2022 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The future USSF Guardians are Academy cadets who will commission into the U.S. Space Force after graduating from the Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor cokley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 18:51
    Photo ID: 7132422
    VIRIN: 220407-F-XS730-1016
    Resolution: 6011x4013
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 38
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Hosts Elon Musk [Image 17 of 17], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Academy
    Air Force
    USAFA
    Elon Musk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT