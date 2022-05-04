Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Honorable Meredith Berger visits the U.S. Naval Academy [Image 33 of 33]

    The Honorable Meredith Berger visits the U.S. Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Apr. 5, 2022) The Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, and performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy, eats lunch with midshipmen in King Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 18:42
    Photo ID: 7132380
    VIRIN: 220405-N-BD231-1323
    Resolution: 3964x2643
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Honorable Meredith Berger visits the U.S. Naval Academy [Image 33 of 33], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USNA
    Midshipmen
    Under Secretary of the Navy
    The Honorable Meredith Berger
    King Hall

