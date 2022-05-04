The Honorable Meredith Berger visits the U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Apr. 5, 2022) The Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, and performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy, eats lunch with midshipmen in King Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

