    Whiskey Models Train in Idaho

    Whiskey Models Train in Idaho

    BRUNEAU, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Whiskey Combat Rescue Helicopter takes off from the Saylor Creek Bombing Range, south of Mountain Home, Idaho, April 6, 2022. The helicopter is being fielded and tested by the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 17:52
    Photo ID: 7132305
    VIRIN: 220406-Z-IM874-2403
    Resolution: 4344x2444
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: BRUNEAU, ID, US 
    This work, Whiskey Models Train in Idaho, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Warfare
    Air Force Special Tactics
    24th Special Tactics Squadron
    Saylor Creek Bombing Range
    HH-60 Whiskey

