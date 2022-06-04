Whiskey Models Train in Idaho

A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Whiskey Combat Rescue Helicopter takes off from the Saylor Creek Bombing Range, south of Mountain Home, Idaho, April 6, 2022. The helicopter is being fielded and tested by the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

