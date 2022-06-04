U.S. Air Force special tactics Airmen, from the 24th Special Tactics Squadron, Pope Field, North Carolina, prepare to load a simulated causality on a U.S. Air Force HH-60 Whiskey Combat Rescue Helicopter at the Saylor Creek Bombing Range, south of Mountain Home, Idaho, April 6, 2022. Part of the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center’s fielding of the new Whiskey model of helicopter included simulating loading patients onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

Date Taken: 04.06.2022
Location: BRUNEAU, ID, US
This work, Whiskey Models Train in Idaho, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras