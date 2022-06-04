Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whiskey Models Train in Idaho [Image 4 of 10]

    Whiskey Models Train in Idaho

    BRUNEAU, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A special tactics Airman, from the 24th Special Tactics Squadron, Pope Field, North Carolina, gives a hand signal to a fellow Airman at the Saylor Creek Bombing Range, south of Mountain Home, Idaho, April 6, 2022. The 24th STS was working with U.S. Army Rangers, from the 3rd Ranger Battalion, Fort Benning, Georgia, to help field the new HH-60 Whiskey Combat Rescue Helicopter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 17:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiskey Models Train in Idaho [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Warfare
    Air Force Special Tactics
    24th Special Tactics Squadron
    Saylor Creek Bombing Range
    HH-60 Whiskey

