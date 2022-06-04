Whiskey Models Train in Idaho

A special tactics Airman, from the 24th Special Tactics Squadron, Pope Field, North Carolina, gives a hand signal to a fellow Airman at the Saylor Creek Bombing Range, south of Mountain Home, Idaho, April 6, 2022. The 24th STS was working with U.S. Army Rangers, from the 3rd Ranger Battalion, Fort Benning, Georgia, to help field the new HH-60 Whiskey Combat Rescue Helicopter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

